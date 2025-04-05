Manipur: Rabies Outbreak In Churachandpur, New Zoveng Village Declared Containment Zone

NET Web Desk

Authorities in Manipur’s New Zoveng village declared the area a containment zone on Friday after multiple cases of rabies were confirmed. In response, district officials have imposed restrictions on the movement of dogs and other domesticated pets in and out of the Churachandpur area to prevent further spread of the disease.

The decision was made after a series of rabies infections raised serious concerns about the health and safety of residents and animals in the region. District Magistrate Dharun Kumar has directed officials to identify and vaccinate all domesticated pets and stray dogs in New Zoveng. Movement of animals into or out of the village has been strictly prohibited during the containment period.

To ensure compliance with the containment measures, authorities will carry out surveillance operations, door-to-door monitoring, and health screenings in the affected zone.