Meghalaya Gets System For Real-Time Reporting Of Disasters

Shillong, Apr 5: Meghalaya has taken a major step toward strengthening disaster management with the launch of the Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS), a digital platform that allows real-time reporting of disasters and ensures prompt relief distribution across the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the system on Friday, highlighting its role in eliminating delays and bureaucratic hurdles during emergencies. “In times of crisis, every moment matters. The DRMS will ensure relief reaches affected communities without delays or bureaucratic hurdles. This initiative marks a major step towards a fully digital and paperless disaster response system,” he said.

Developed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Meghalaya, the DRMS will be the mandatory platform for handling all relief-related applications under the State and National Disaster Response Funds.

Officials said the system enables instant logging of disasters from all districts and blocks, improving response time and facilitating better coordination between Block Development Officers (BDOs), district administrations, and the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The DRMS will cover a wide range of natural disasters including floods, landslides, cyclones, and earthquakes. To ensure smooth implementation, district officials and relevant departments will undergo training on using the platform effectively, officials added.