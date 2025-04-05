Mizoram Education Minister Meets DoNER Minister To Discuss State’s Development

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 5: Mizoram’s Education Minister, Dr. Vanlalthlana, met with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, and DoNER Secretary, Chanchal Kumar, in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key developmental initiatives for the state.

During the meeting, Vanlalthlana emphasized Mizoram’s urgent development needs, particularly in the education sector, and sought the Ministry’s continued support in addressing infrastructure challenges. He stressed the importance of enhancing educational facilities to ensure that students can pursue their studies without hindrance.

Mizoram’s Lok Sabha MP, Pu Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, accompanied the Education Minister during his discussions with Scindia.

In a separate meeting with DoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar, Vanlalthlana discussed various critical issues related to Mizoram’s overall development and sought further collaboration for the state’s progress.