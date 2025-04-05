Mizoram Education Minister Meets NITI Aayog Member To Discuss Education And Technology Initiatives

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 5: Mizoram’s Education Minister, Vanlalthlana, met with NITI Aayog Member VK Paul in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key strategies for enhancing the state’s education system and promoting technological advancements.

A major point of discussion was the proposal for an Education Conclave in Mizoram. Vanlalthlana emphasized the need for this initiative to analyze the state’s education framework and improve student performance in national examinations, ultimately boosting employability. NITI Aayog extended its support through the State Support Mission (SSM).

The Minister also presented ‘Project Intodelh’ (Self-Sufficiency), a pilot program designed to develop financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills among secondary and higher secondary students. NITI Aayog recognized the project as a Best Practice. Additionally, the State Report Card for the Random Examination 2024-25, covering Classes III and VI, was submitted and similarly acknowledged.

Another significant agenda was the Healthcare in Schools initiative, where VK Paul stressed the importance of collaboration between Mizoram’s Department of School Education and the Department of Health & Family Welfare to ensure its effective implementation.

Vanlalthlana also raised concerns regarding challenges in setting up the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) at Mizoram University (MZU). NITI Aayog assured support to address these issues and facilitate the project’s smooth execution.