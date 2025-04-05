Mizoram Govt Plans To Develop Thenzawl Town As ‘Peace City’: CM Lalduhoma

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 5: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday announced plans to develop Thenzawl, a census town in Serchhip district, into a ‘peace city’ (Muanna Khawpui) capable of housing around 10 lakh people.

Speaking at a conference of the Vantawng group of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) at Buangpui village, Lalduhoma said discussions on the ambitious project have already been held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 16th Finance Commission.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the preparation of a master plan. While the project will take time to materialize, the groundwork has begun,” he said.

Located about 90 km from Aizawl, Thenzawl is a hub for Mizo handloom industries and a well-known tourist destination, featuring Vantawng Falls — Mizoram’s highest waterfall — a deer park, and the state’s only golf course. The chief minister also announced plans to develop a ropeway at Vantawng Falls to enhance tourism in the region.

Lalduhoma reiterated his government’s commitment to tackling drug abuse through moral reformation. He praised civil society organisations, particularly the YMA, for their role in promoting social reform and collaborating with the government to ensure community welfare.