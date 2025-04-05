Nagaland: BCCI Launches TATA IPL Fan Park At Agri Expo Site In Chumoukedima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 5: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially launched the TATA IPL Fan Park in Nagaland, bringing the excitement of the Indian Premier League to fans in the Northeast.

The Fan Park will be held at the Agri Expo site in Chumoukedima, with screenings scheduled for 2:30 PM on Saturday and 6:30 PM on Sunday. The event is part of BCCI’s nationwide initiative to replicate the electrifying stadium atmosphere across 50 cities in India.

Speaking at a press conference, BCCI representative Prashant Mahadik said the initiative aims to deliver an immersive IPL experience to fans by broadcasting matches live on giant LED screens, complete with the thrill and energy of a live stadium.

Hyunilo Anilo Khing, Secretary General of the Nagaland Cricket Association, described the event as a historic moment for the state, marking a significant milestone in its sporting journey.

Entry to the Fan Park is free, and attendees can enjoy live music, food stalls, beverages, official IPL merchandise, and interactive sponsor activations, making it a festive celebration for cricket enthusiasts.