Nagaland Horticulture Minister Inaugurates Farmers Demo Park In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 5: Nagaland’s Women Resource Development and Horticulture Minister, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, inaugurated the Innovative Farmers Demo Park at Botsa in Kohima district on Friday. The event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Kruse expressed optimism that the Demo Park will contribute significantly to income generation and livelihood diversification for farmers. She emphasized that the department’s initiative to promote Horti Tourism is aimed at boosting local revenue through the development of recreational opportunities for both residents and tourists.

Horticulture Secretary Akumla Chuba urged farmers to take full advantage of the Demo Park by exploring and applying innovative agricultural techniques. Meanwhile, Horticulture Director Meyasashi stated that the core objective of the project is to showcase and demonstrate improved horticultural technologies, farming practices, and new crop varieties, thereby empowering the farming community with practical knowledge and tools.