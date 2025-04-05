Rare Pale-chinned Flycatcher Spotted In Arunachal’s Nong Loung Forest

NET Web Desk

Namsai, Apr 5: In a remarkable addition to Arunachal Pradesh’s rich avian diversity, the rare Pale-chinned Flycatcher (Cyornis poliogenys) has been sighted in the Nong Loung (Bor Beel) forest area of Namsai district.

This elusive bird, considered one of the least observed species in Northeast India, was spotted and documented by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC), under the leadership of Shri Koj Mama Ji.

The discovery not only highlights the ecological significance of the region but also enhances Namsai’s potential as a sustainable eco-tourism destination. With its tranquil forests and thriving biodiversity, the district stands poised to attract birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts from across the country.

Conservationists believe this rare sighting can further inspire community-led conservation efforts and open up livelihood opportunities through eco-friendly tourism initiatives, reinforcing Arunachal’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.