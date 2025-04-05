Tragic Collision at Tripura’s Dharmanagar: Child Killed, Four Injured in e-Battery Rickshaw and Tripper Crash

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 5, 2025: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 12-year old girl and left four others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a e-battery rickshaw, locally known as tom-tom and a tripper in the Kalikapur area under Dharmanagar subdivision on Friday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided directly resulting in a devastating scene. “We heard a loud crash and rushed to the spot. It was horrifying,” said a local resident who immediately informed the fire brigade.

Firefighters from the local station arrived quickly and rescued the injured passengers from the mangled tom-tom. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased child Meheta Barman died on the spot. She along with the injured are Bhagyalakshmi Barman (50), Nayan Barman (9), Meera Barman (55) and the tom-tom driver Hemanta Debnath — hailed from Assam. All five were traveling in the tom-tom when the crash took place.

“Preliminary reports suggest that all the victims were residents of Assam and were travelling together,” a police officer at the scene confirmed.