Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Advocates for Child Care Leave for Contractual Women Employees

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 5, 2025: Tripura’s former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has penned a letter to the Chief Secretary, urging the introduction of ‘Child Care Leave’ (CCL) for contractual government women employees in the state. Highlighting the disparity between permanent and contractual employees, Barman emphasized the importance of equitable policies to support working mothers.

In his letter, Barman stated, “Contractual government women employees, who are mothers, have the right to leave to take care of their children. It is crucial to ensure that newborn children are not deprived of their mother’s love.” He pointed out that while permanent women employees are entitled to childcare leave, which allows them to balance maternity and professional responsibilities, contractual employees remain excluded from this benefit despite their significant contributions to various government departments.

Barman further elaborated on the challenges faced by contractual employees, saying, “These women are the primary caregivers of their children and face immense difficulties in balancing work and family responsibilities. Without CCL, they are often forced to take unpaid leave or resign from their jobs, leading to financial hardships.”

The Congress MLA has urged the Chief Secretary to address this issue and take necessary steps to ensure fair and equitable working conditions for all women workers under contractual services. “It is imperative to create a supportive environment that acknowledges the vital role of contractual employees and their need for childcare leave,” he concluded.