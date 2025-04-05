Tripura to Get New Integrated Bamboo Park in Unakoti District, Rs 162.92 Crore Project Awaits Central Nod

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 5, 2025: Tripura’s bamboo industry is poised for a major leap with the proposed establishment of a state-of-the-art Integrated Bamboo Park in Chandipur block of Kailashahar, located in the Unakoti District. The ambitious initiative, under the Bamboo Value Chain Development of the Tripura Bamboo Mission, is expected to significantly enhance bamboo-based industrial activities in the state.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official from the Industries and Commerce department confirmed that the project is estimated to cost Rs 162.92 crore and will require more than 40 acres of land. “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the central government, and work will begin once it receives final approval,” the official stated.

Tripura has long been a pioneer in bamboo innovation, with the country’s first Bamboo Park inaugurated in 2007 at RK Nagar in West Tripura. “Funded by the Ministry of Industries and Commerce and managed by the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation, the RK Nagar park played a crucial role in nurturing bamboo-based small and medium enterprises. These units produce bamboo flooring tiles, incense sticks, bamboo waste materials, and powder—setting a successful model for replication,” the official added.

The proposed Integrated Bamboo Park in Kailashahar is expected to further transform the industry by hosting modern production units focused on value-added bamboo products. Planned infrastructure includes internal roads, electricity, industrial sheds, and advanced machinery. A special unit will also process bamboo waste to ensure sustainable and efficient resource usage.

“The park will accommodate industries for manufacturing activated charcoal, biodegradable utensils from bamboo-plastic blends, and eco-friendly bamboo fibre cups,” the official revealed. To maintain a consistent raw material supply, 26 bamboo processing-cum-aggregation centres will be established across North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai, and West Tripura districts.

Strategically located near National Highway 208 and just 20 km from Kumarghat Railway Station, the park is expected to benefit from excellent logistical connectivity, enhancing market access and trade.

Once operational, the project is anticipated to generate significant employment opportunities for local artisans, entrepreneurs, and workers, giving a fresh impetus to Tripura’s flourishing bamboo sector.