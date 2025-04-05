Tripura: Youth Arrested with Yaba Tablets in Battala Bazar, Police Seize Drugs Worth Over ₹2.5 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 05, 2025: Acting on a confidential tip-off, the West Agartala Police Station conducted a successful raid on the night of Thursday last arresting a youth with a substantial quantity of Yaba tablets from the Battala Bazar area in Agartala city. The accused has been identified as Mangal Deep Biswas.

Addressing the media personnel here, SDPO Debaprasad Roy said, “Based on credible information, our team apprehended the individual from Battala Bazar and recovered a large quantity of Yaba tablets. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is more than Rs 2.5 lakh.”

He further informed that Mangal Deep Biswas is not a first-time offender. “The arrested youth had previously served jail time in 2023 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This time, he has been nabbed again for his involvement in drug trafficking,” SDPO Roy added.

Police officials confirmed that the accused will be produced before the court on Friday, and a remand plea will be filed to further investigate the drug supply chain. “Necessary legal procedures are being followed, and the investigation is ongoing,” stated the police.

The swift action by the police has been appreciated by local residents, who expressed relief over the arrest and seizure.