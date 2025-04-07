Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Performs Dashami Puja, Prays For State’s Prosperity

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday conducted the sacred rituals of Dashami Puja at his residence in Guwahati, offering prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state and its people.

The Chief Minister’s Office shared the update on social media, stating, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa performed the sacred rituals of Dashami Puja today, offering prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state and its people.”

On Sunday, CM Sarma also observed ‘Maha Aarti’ at his residence on the occasion of Ram Navami, marking the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri. He extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on social media, saying, “Crown jewel of the Raghu dynasty, son of Dasharatha, victory to Sita’s beloved Ramchandra. Heartfelt greetings on Ram Navami.”

The Chaitra Navratri festival, which celebrates Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, concluded on Sunday with Ram Navami. The festival, celebrated with devotion across India, also honors the birth of Lord Ram and marks a significant spiritual observance for Hindus.