Financial Fraud Tops Cybercrime Chart In Mizoram: Report

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 7: Financial fraud has emerged as the most prevalent form of cybercrime in Mizoram, accounting for 56.38 percent of the 321 cases registered between January 2020 and March 11, 2025, according to an official report.

Out of the total cases, 181 were related to financial crimes, including online banking fraud and impersonation. Other crimes reported included identity theft (32 cases), child pornography (16), social media harassment (nine), copyright infringement (seven), spreading false rumours (five), and hacking (one).

The year 2022 recorded the highest number of financial fraud cases, with 107 incidents. Over Rs 1.42 crore was recovered from financial fraud cases between 2021 and March 11, 2025.

Cybercrime cases peaked in 2022 with 158 incidents, followed by 72 cases in 2023. However, the number of cases decreased to 41 in 2024, with 17 related to financial fraud and 15 to sexual harassment. As of March 11, 2025, 13 cybercrime cases have been filed, including six related to sexual harassment and four to financial fraud.

Since 2021, 113 individuals, including eight juveniles, have been arrested in connection with cybercrimes, with 40 of them convicted.