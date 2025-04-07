Four NE Chief Ministers, Jyotiraditya Scindia Hold First Meeting of Investment Task Force

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 07, 2025: In a significant move to boost economic growth and attract investment in the North Eastern Region, the Chief Ministers of Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Nagaland held a key meeting with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia. The meeting focused on accelerating the efforts of the newly formed High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion.

The Task Force was officially constituted on March 15 by the Ministry of DoNER, with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha appointed as its Convener. The initiative stems from a consensus reached during the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), held on December 21, 2024, in Agartala.

The Task Force comprises Chief Minister Saha as Convener, along with Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim), and Union Minister Scindia as members. It has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report on strategies for investment promotion in the region, to be submitted to the NEC within six months.

A virtual review meeting of the Task Force was held recently, during which Chief Minister Saha chaired the proceedings. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Saha stated, “As the Convener of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region constituted by the North Eastern Council (NEC), I chaired its first meeting virtually today… A detailed discussion was held on the relevant issues during the meeting, and we resolved to prepare a strategic roadmap to make the North Eastern Region a preferred investment destination for both domestic and international investors.”

The Task Force aims to unlock the untapped economic potential of the North East by identifying key sectors for investment and formulating policies to attract national and global stakeholders.