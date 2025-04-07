Meghalaya To Review School Fee Structures For Equitable Education: Education Minister

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 7: Meghalaya’s Education Minister, Rakkam A. Sangma, announced that the state government will soon issue directives to educational institutions, particularly those receiving government funding, to review and justify their existing fee structures.

This move is part of a broader effort to ensure equitable access to education and address growing concerns regarding affordability. The minister emphasized the need for institutions to adopt a more inclusive approach, considering the financial challenges faced by students from economically weaker sections.

Sangma noted that many students from rural areas, despite having strong academic potential, are unable to access opportunities in top-tier institutions due to financial constraints. The government aims to address this issue through the fee review initiative.

Additionally, the state will implement the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF), a comprehensive evaluation system modeled after the NAAC framework in higher education. The SQAAF will help assess school performance, promote transparency, and set consistent standards across the education sector.