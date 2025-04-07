MPCC President Meghachandra Slams Waqf (Amendment) Act As “unconstitutional” And “Divisive”

NET Web Desk

Imphal, April 7: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Keisham Meghachandra has strongly opposed the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it “unconstitutional” and “divisive.” In a statement posted on social media platform X, Meghachandra criticized the Modi-led BJP government for passing the legislation, claiming it undermines Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion.

“I, on behalf of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, strongly object the @narendramodi Government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act which was recently passed in the Parliament and was given assent by the President of India,” Meghachandra wrote.

He alleged that the new law is an attempt to bring personal laws under state control, thereby infringing upon religious freedoms. “It is nothing but an attempt through an unconstitutional legislation to bring personal laws under state control,” he stated.

Expressing solidarity with the country’s minority communities, Meghachandra added, “I stand with our brothers and sisters of the minorities of the country in opposing the unconstitutional legislation which will snatch away the properties of our brothers and sisters of the minority community.”

He further asserted that both he and the Congress party would resist what he described as the “divisive RSS/BJP agenda,” claiming it runs counter to the spirit of the Constitution and the rule of law.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act has sparked widespread political debate nationwide, with opposition parties and minority groups raising alarm over its implications for religious freedom and property rights.