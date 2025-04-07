Nagaland Public Service Commission Announces Combined Technical Services Examination 2025

NET Web Desk

Kohima, April 7: The Nagaland Public Service Commission has announced the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE-2025) to fill various posts across government departments. The exam details are available on the official website, npsc.nagaland.gov.in, and the office notice board.

One-time registration will be active from noon on April 8 to noon on May 8. Candidates can submit online applications on the NPSC portal from April 9 to May 9. The commission has introduced a new pattern of examination, which will be effective for the CTSE-2025.

Interested candidates can visit the official website for more information on eligibility criteria, exam pattern and syllabus. The selection process involves a written test and interview. The age limit for candidates is 21-30 years, and qualifications range from graduate to postgraduate and diploma holders.