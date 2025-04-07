Older Generation Must Keep Up With Times To Meet Challenges Of Digital World: Assam DGP

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 7: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on Monday stressed the importance of the older generation staying updated with the rapidly evolving digital world to help safeguard children from online risks. Speaking at the National Dialogue on Children’s Rights on the Internet, ‘Infantia,’ hosted by Assam Police, Singh highlighted several digital threats, including online recruitment by militant groups and internet addiction among youth.

Singh emphasized that parents must play an active role in monitoring their children’s online activities, fostering open communication, and ensuring they navigate the digital world safely. He noted that while the internet became an integral part of children’s lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, many adults returned to offline life after the crisis, while children continued to engage with the digital realm.

The DGP further called for the creation of digital policies that not only promote responsible internet use but also warn children about potential dangers. He also discussed the growing issue of internet addiction, which can hinder a child’s development, urging parents to encourage a balance between online and offline activities for healthy growth.

Singh also addressed the risk of radical and militant groups recruiting youth online, acknowledging that while some had been successfully targeted, most of them had been reintegrated into society. He concluded by urging parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s internet usage, ensuring their safety while fostering positive online behavior.