Sikkim CM Attends High-Level Task Force Meeting On Agriculture and Tourism In Northeast

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 7: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay participated in a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Agriculture and Horticulture, convened by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) via video conference on Monday. The meeting brought together Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Cabinet Ministers from the North Eastern states to discuss strategies for enhancing agriculture and horticulture value chains and market linkages across the region.

The discussions focused on key challenges, including infrastructure gaps, limited access to technology, and barriers to market entry for farmers and producers. Chief Minister Tamang-Golay emphasized the need for policy reforms, stronger support from nationalized banks, technology adoption, and improved infrastructure and connectivity to unlock the full potential of these sectors.

The Chief Minister also extended special thanks to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his insightful recommendations on addressing structural and operational gaps in the agricultural value chain. Scindia’s contributions were considered instrumental in guiding future policy directions.

Later, the Chief Minister participated in another session on Investment Promotion and Tourism in the North East, exploring ways to attract investment and boost tourism, recognizing their potential to drive regional development.

“The discussions today have identified practical solutions to enhance our agriculture and tourism sectors, which are crucial for the economy and livelihoods of our people,” stated Chief Minister Tamang-Golay. “Through collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment, we can pave the way for a more productive and prosperous future for the North East.”

The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming the State government’s commitment to working together with all stakeholders to transform the agriculture and tourism landscapes of the region.