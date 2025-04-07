Tripura: MP Biplab Kumar Deb Blames Congress for Collapse of ‘One Nation, One Election’ Plan

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 07, 2025: Former Tripura Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb made scathing remarks against the Congress party, holding it responsible for the failure of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative. Speaking at a convention in Agartala on Monday, Deb said the policy had collapsed due to the “wrong decisions and mismanagement” by the Congress.

“This idea is not new to India. In the early years after independence, elections were held simultaneously. It was the Congress party’s faulty policy that led to fragmented election cycles. Now, elections are held repeatedly, which wastes both time and money and continuously disrupts governance,” Deb told reporters at the event.

The remarks came during the One Nation, One Vote, One Day convention organized by the Mazdoor Monitoring Cell, All Tripura ASHA Facilitators and ASHA Workers Association, and the Anganwadi Workers and Support Association at Rabindra Bhavan. The event was attended by Deb, Mazdoor Monitoring Cell President Biplab Kar, and several other leaders and grassroots workers.

Deb further asserted that implementing ‘One Nation, One Election’ would strengthen Indian democracy. “Voter enthusiasm will increase, the country will save a significant amount of money, and government policies will gain consistency and momentum,” he said. “It will also ensure the continuity of administration across states and the Centre.”