Assam Becomes India’s 3rd Fastest Growing State With 7.94% GDP Growth, Says CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 8: Assam has risen to become India’s third-fastest-growing state, with a GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent at constant prices, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The announcement, made on Tuesday via a post on X (formerly Twitter), marks a significant achievement for the state’s economy.

Sarma credited Assam’s pro-investor policies and continuous investments in infrastructure, institutions, and human resources for driving this robust economic growth. He remarked that such a milestone would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

In addition to economic growth, CM Sarma outlined plans to enhance connectivity within the state through three high-speed corridors. These corridors—connecting Srirampur to Guwahati, Guwahati to Silchar, and Guwahati to Dibrugarh—are expected to transform transportation and make it possible to travel between Guwahati and Silchar or Dibrugarh within six hours.

The Guwahati-Silchar corridor via Borapani is nearing completion, and groundwork for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh corridor is already underway, Sarma shared.

Further, the Chief Minister provided an update on the progress of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project, confirming that it is set for completion by December 31, 2025. Sarma’s announcement follows discussions with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), who expressed confidence in meeting the deadline.

Sarma also highlighted the near-completion of the four-lane highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which includes sections passing through Kaziranga National Park. The project is currently 95% complete.

Other significant infrastructure projects in the pipeline include the Rs 25,000 crore Guwahati-Silchar Expressway, the Numaligarh-Gohpur underwater tunnel, and the expansion of national highways connecting Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and Gohpur to Kulajan.