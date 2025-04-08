CPIM Spreading Lies to Malign Developmental Efforts: Tripura’s BJYM President Sushanta Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2025: Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President and Bishalgarh MLA Sushanta Deb on Tuesday claimed that the CPIM is resorting to lies because it cannot tolerate the government’s development-oriented programs.

Deb made these remarks while responding to serious allegations raised by the Left Youth Organization regarding the unemployment situation in Tripura.

Just a day back, the Left Youth Organization had accused the state government of neglecting the unemployment crisis and alleged that many employees across departments were left hanging without resolution. They also claimed that Tripura had become infamous for rising addiction issues among the youth.

Addressing these concerns at a press conference in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon, Deb refuted the allegations and condemned what he called “the extreme and misleading language used” by the Left leaders.

“Publishing wrong information in front of the public only exposes their political desperation,” Deb stated. He emphasized that under the current BJP-led government, development initiatives are being carried out transparently, particularly in job recruitment. “Unlike the previous regime that made young people march with false promises of employment, we are ensuring jobs are distributed through a transparent and merit-based system,” he said.

Deb further alleged that during the Left Front’s rule, no substantial job recruitment took place from 2002 to 2010. “Their claims of concern for the unemployed are nothing but political theatre,” he added, citing improvements in infrastructure and youth welfare programs under the present government.