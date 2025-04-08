Manipur: Mass Protests Erupt Across Manipur Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025

NET Web Desk

Thousands of people took to the streets across Manipur’s Imphal East, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts on Tuesday to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, demanding its immediate repeal. The mass demonstrations, primarily led by members of the Muslim community, highlighted deep-seated fears over the Act’s potential threat to ancestral properties and religious independence.

In Bishnupur district’s Kwakta town, more than 5,000 protesters—including women in burqas and children—marched nearly four kilometers while chanting slogans condemning the BJP-led central government. Protesters claimed the legislation aims to seize community-owned Waqf properties passed down through generations.

Similar scenes unfolded in Imphal East’s Khomidok area, where around 500 demonstrators formed a human chain at the local bazaar in a symbolic act of resistance. They warned that the law, if not withdrawn, could fracture communal harmony in the region.

Kshetrigao MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan strongly criticized the central government for enacting the law without engaging relevant stakeholders. “The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 is unjust and deeply insensitive to the sentiments of the Muslim community. It must be repealed immediately to restore trust and communal peace,” he said.

Adding momentum to the growing opposition, two key organizations—the All India Tanzeem Insaaf (AITI) and the All Manipur Democratic Students’ Organisation (AMDSO)—also condemned the legislation. Md. Islaoddin, AITI’s National Secretary, called for unity across religious lines. “This Act is a clear example of religion-based politics. We must rise above communal lines and safeguard the secular fabric of our country,” he stated.

The protests mark a significant escalation in public dissent against the Waqf Amendment Act, with calls for nationwide solidarity continuing to grow.