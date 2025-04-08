Manipur: Massive Security Cover Deployed After Violence Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act

NET Web Desk

A massive security cover was deployed on Tuesday in the Muslim-dominated Lilong area of Thoubal district after protests over the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. The situation escalated following a mob attack on Sunday night, during which the residence of BJP Minority Morcha’s Manipur president, Asker Ali, was set ablaze.

According to police, around 7,000 people armed with sticks and stones stormed Ali’s residence at Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei, accusing him of supporting the Waqf Amendment Act. In response, the Thoubal District Magistrate imposed prohibitory orders across the Lilong Assembly Constituency on Monday to prevent further violence.

An official order issued by the Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, stated that security forces will be equipped with anti-riot gear, including tear gas shells, canes, body protectors, and helmets. Additional personnel have also been stationed at the residence of local MLA Abdul Nasir as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, vigil has been heightened in parts of Imphal East district in anticipation of a “human chain protest” scheduled to be held at Khurai Khumidok Bazaar on Tuesday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and cleared by the Rajya Sabha early Friday morning after extensive debates in both Houses of Parliament. The legislation has since sparked widespread protests in parts of Manipur.