Mizoram Governor Felicitates NCC Cadets Of Govt. T. Romana College For Their Achievements

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 8: Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), attended a felicitation ceremony to honor the achievements of NCC cadets from Govt. T. Romana College (GTRC) at the GTC Auditorium in Aizawl on Tuesday. The event was jointly organized by GTRC and 1 Mizo Battalion NCC.

In his address, Governor Singh applauded the dedication and hard work of both the students and faculty of GTRC, emphasizing that the college’s success was the result of collective efforts. He also encouraged the cadets to make the most of the opportunities available to them, particularly in pursuing careers as officers in the armed forces.

The Governor further highlighted the exemplary performance of Mizoram’s NCC cadets during this year’s Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, where they were among the most impressive participants. He praised the role of NCC in shaping disciplined, responsible, and leadership-oriented individuals. He also commended Col SS Kalia, the Commanding Officer of 1 Mizo Battalion NCC, for his leadership in advancing the unit’s success.

Special recognition was given to Junior Under Officer (JUO) Jacksy Lalhlimsangi, who was honored as the Best Cadet in the Girls (Army Wing & Others) category at the NCC NER 2024-25. The Governor also congratulated GTRC for being named the Best NCC College in Mizoram for two consecutive years.

The event began with a guard of honor presented by the cadets. Dr. Jenifer Lalbiakdiki, Principal of GTRC, welcomed the guests and delivered the NCC report, while Col SS Kalia spoke about the progress of the NCC unit. The Governor then presented awards to the cadets and Care Taking Officers (CTOs) for their contributions and service.

Since its establishment on 4th August 2003, the NCC unit at GTRC has trained approximately 1,860 cadets, with 80 active cadets currently participating in the program.