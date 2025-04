NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 8: The Mizoram Government has officially declared 14th April 2025 (Monday) as a public holiday in observance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

This holiday, announced under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, will result in the closure of all government offices, public undertakings, educational institutions, and banking institutions across the state.