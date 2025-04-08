Mizoram Launches 7th Edition of Poshan Pakhwada To Promote Nutrition Awareness

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 8 : The 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada, a nationwide nutrition awareness program, was officially launched by Mizoram Chief Secretary Pu Khilli Ram Meena on April 8, 2025, at the Chief Secretary’s Video Conference Room in Aizawl. The initiative aims to enhance nutrition and health awareness, particularly among women and children.

The event, which took place via video conference, was attended by key officials, including District Programme Officers, Child Development Programme Officers, and Integrated Child Development Services personnel from various districts. Pi Lalzarmawii, Commissioner & Secretary of Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women & Child Development, chaired the event, while Pi Zoramthangi Chhangte, Director of Women & Child Development, delivered a presentation on the objectives of Poshan Pakhwada 2025.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena emphasized the critical importance of proper nutrition for women and children and encouraged all participants to actively work towards the success of the four key themes for this year’s Poshan Pakhwada:

1. Focus on the First 1000 Days of Life

2. Promotion of the Beneficiary/Citizen Module of the Poshan Tracker

3. Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM)

4. Fostering Healthy Lifestyles to Address Childhood Obesity