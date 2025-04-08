Opponents of Waqf Bill Are Enemies of Minority Muslims: Tripura’s MP Biplab Kumar Deb at BJP Foundation Day Event

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2025: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb made a sharp political statement on Tuesday branding opponents of the Waqf Bill as “the main enemies of minority Muslims in India.” He was addressing BJP workers at Sonamura Town Hall in Sepahijala district during a conference organized on the occasion of the party’s 46th foundation day.

Speaking at the event, Deb strongly defended the Central government’s initiatives for minority welfare since 2014. “Those who are protesting the Waqf Bill are not opposing the government—they are standing against the interests of the minority Muslim community,” he said.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing bold reforms aimed at empowering Muslim women. “From abolishing triple talaq to bringing amendments to the Waqf Bill, the Prime Minister has worked for the betterment of minorities without thinking of vote bank politics,” Deb stated.

Highlighting the impact of triple talaq on Muslim women, Deb said, “The future of many Muslim women was ruined due to this regressive practice. Unfortunately, the Congress government did nothing to stop it. But Narendra Modi took the courageous step to abolish it, prioritizing justice over political gain.”

The BJP leader’s remarks come at a time when the amended Waqf Bill has sparked debate among various political and social groups, with critics alleging overreach and misuse of authority by Waqf boards. However, Deb dismissed such concerns, reiterating that reforms were essential to protect the rights and dignity of minorities, especially women.