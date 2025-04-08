Tribal Women Block Road Demanding Drinking Water, Lift Blockade After DWS Assurance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 8, 2025: Around 200 tribal women from remote villages near Tripura’s Kanchanpur in North district blocked the Pecharthal-Manu road at Manu Manpui Chowmuhani on National Highway 44 demanding immediate access to drinking water. The blockade began at 6 am and continued till 1 pm, caused major disruption in traffic, leaving several vehicles stranded and passengers distressed.

The women, belonging to families from Manu Manpui, Langia Chha, Mitra Joy Para, Uri Hampara, and members of NLFT and ATTF came together after enduring nearly three months without a proper water supply during this harsh dry season.

“We have reported the water crisis to the administration and the Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) office multiple times, but they did nothing. How long will we drink from unsafe sources and watch our children fall sick?” said one of the protesting women.

Despite several complaints, no action was taken until the protest disrupted normal life. It was only after seven hours of road blockade that DWS officials arrived at the site. The department’s representatives held discussions with the protesting women and promised to deliver drinking water to the affected villages by vehicle every day.

Earlier, a review meeting was held at Kanchanpur Dak Bunglow under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Representatives from various departments, including DWS, were present, and the need for safe drinking water in tribal areas was discussed. However, according to sources, DWS officials including SDO Sajesh Debbama failed to act on the issue.

“Our children fall sick often from drinking contaminated water. Still, the authorities ignored us. We were left with no choice but to block the road to make our voices heard,” said another protester.

Following the assurance from the DWS, the women lifted the blockade, but they warned that any failure to fulfill the promise will lead to stronger protests in the coming days.