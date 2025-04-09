Mizoram Education Minister Holds Talks With Union Ministers To Enhance Education And Skill Development

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 9: Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana met with Union Ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss strengthening the state’s education system and advancing skill development initiatives for youth.

Vanlalthlana held a detailed meeting with Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The discussion focused on improving the quality of education in Mizoram and promoting entrepreneurship among students to better equip them for future challenges.

Majumdar later shared on social media, “Had a meaningful discussion with Dr. Vanlalthlana, Education Minister of Mizoram, on strengthening the State’s education ecosystem. Focused on quality education and fostering entrepreneurial skills among students.”

The Mizoram Education Minister also met with Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The meeting addressed the implementation of various central schemes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs in Mizoram, support for Mizoram University, and efforts to enhance higher education infrastructure in the state.

In addition to these engagements, Vanlalthlana visited Medhavi Skills University, where he interacted with key stakeholders from the IT and education sectors. The visit was aimed at identifying new opportunities for collaboration in youth training and skill development programs.