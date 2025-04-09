Assam Rifles Hosts Blood Donation Camp in Tripura on World Health Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 09, 2025: In observance of World Health Day, Assam Rifles organized a Blood Donation Camp at Radhanagar, Tripura on April 08 reaffirming its dedication to public health and humanitarian efforts.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation, with 54 Assam Rifles personnel voluntarily donating blood as a gesture of social responsibility and compassion.

The event was held in collaboration with Unakoti District Hospital, with medical professionals from the hospital ensuring all blood was collected in adherence to strict medical guidelines and safety protocols.

This initiative not only supported local healthcare needs but also aimed to raise awareness about the significance of voluntary blood donation. It further highlighted Assam Rifles’ commitment to community welfare, beyond its operational and security duties.