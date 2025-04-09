Assam: Sachin Tendulkar Stumped By Guwahati Traffic, Cancels Kamakhya Visit

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 9: Indian former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has canceled his planned visit to the Kamakhya Temple due to heavy traffic congestion in Guwahati. The traffic delays, coupled with time constraints, have led to the change in his plans, as Tendulkar and his family are scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 5 PM on Wednesday.

In addition to the cancellation, the traffic jam on the Jorabat-Khanapara route has forced Tendulkar’s convoy to take an alternative route through Digaru, passing by the Army Camp and exiting through Narengi.

Upon arriving in Guwahati, Tendulkar will head directly to the Radisson Blu Hotel for a brief rest before his flight to Mumbai.