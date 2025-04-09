Congress & Communists Tried to Label Us, But Modi Ji Changed Narrative: Tripura BJP Prabhari Dr. Rajdeep Roy at Chaupal Baithak

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 09, 2025: As part of the week-long celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 46th Foundation Day, a special ‘Chaupal Baithok’ was organized today at Jaipur in Ward No. 36 under 7-Ramnagar Mandal.

The event was graced by BJP state Prabhari Dr. Rajdeep Roy and MLA and Mayor Dipak Majumdar as chief guests. They were accompanied by BJP state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Sadar (Urban) District President Asim Bhattacharya and corporators of the local wards.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rajdeep Roy said, “Congress and Communists have repeatedly tried to label BJP as a party of Hindus. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown through the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ that the BJP stands for inclusive growth. The central government has never discriminated on the basis of caste or religion in any development project.”

He emphasized that BJP is more than a political party. “It is a movement dedicated to public service. The welfare of the common man is our ultimate goal,” he added.

Leaders described the Chaupal as a platform for grassroots dialogue and connection with the people. “It strengthens our ideology and deepens our bond with the masses,” said Mayor Majumdar.