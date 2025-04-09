Congress Slams BJP-led Centre Over Manipur Crisis At AICC Session In Ahmedabad

NET Web Desk

The Indian National Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government for its continued silence and inaction over the prolonged crisis in Manipur, during the 84th All India Congress Committee (AICC) Session held in Ahmedabad.

The two-day national convention, themed “Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh” (Path of Justice: Resolution, Dedication, and Struggle), marked a historic return of the AICC session to Gujarat after more than six decades. Senior party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others, addressed the gathering with strong remarks on the deteriorating situation in Manipur, which has remained in turmoil for nearly two years.

Rahul Gandhi, who has visited the violence-hit state three times since the conflict began, contrasted his presence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s complete absence.