Liquor Shops In Guwahati To Remain Open Till 11 PM, Bars Till 12:30 AM: Assam Excise Dept

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 8: The Assam Excise Department has officially extended liquor sale hours in Guwahati, revising the closing times for both retail liquor shops and on-site consumption establishments.

Under the new guidelines, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) OFF shops—selling liquor for home consumption—can now operate until 11:00 PM, extending beyond their previous closing time.

Similarly, IMFL ON premises such as bars, clubs, and restaurants are permitted to serve alcohol until 12:30 AM, an extension from the earlier midnight deadline. These changes are effective immediately and are applicable only within Guwahati city limits.

The move comes in response to public demand and is aimed at supporting the hospitality and nightlife sectors in the city. Discussions regarding the extension had been underway since early April, with officials indicating plans to boost local business activity.

Confusion briefly arose after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference in Dibrugarh, appeared to suggest that liquor sale hours could be extended till 2:00 AM across Assam. The statement sparked debates around public safety and law enforcement.

However, the Chief Minister later clarified via social media that his remarks were misinterpreted, confirming that the extended hours would apply only to Guwahati.

The Excise Department has now implemented the revised timings, bringing clarity and official confirmation to the changes.