Manipur: 7th Poshaan Pakhwada 2025 Kicks Off With Rally Flagged Off By Senapati DC

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner of Senapati, Mamoni Doley, IAS, today launched and flagged off a rally marking the commencement of the 7th Poshaan Pakhwada 2025. The event, organized by the District Programme Officer (DPO), ICDS Cell, Senapati, was held at the DRDA Conference Hall.

Addressing the gathering, DC Mamoni Doley lauded the contributions of Anganwadi workers and supervisors, referring to them as true warriors in the fight against malnutrition. She encouraged them to continue their dedication and commitment to service, emphasizing the importance of mothers in monitoring their children’s food intake.

She also announced that improved infrastructure for Anganwadi centres will soon be developed under the Social Welfare Department. The DC further informed that inspections will be conducted shortly at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Anganwadi centres. She urged Anganwadi workers to actively participate in such awareness and training programmes and to maintain hygiene and sanitation at their centres.

Dr. A. Mercy, DSO, IDSP, District Hospital, Senapati, highlighted the significance of the “First 1000 Days of Life”—from pregnancy to a child’s second birthday. She stressed the importance of nutrition, breastfeeding, timely vaccinations, and proper feeding practices for healthy growth and development in children.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Adaha Chopullo, DPO, ICDS Cell, Senapati, briefed on the key themes for this year’s Poshaan Pakhwada, including the first 1000 days of life, popularization of benefits under the scheme, community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM), and promoting healthy lifestyles to address childhood obesity. She noted that Poshan Abhiyaan is a flagship initiative launched by the Prime Minister aimed at improving nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under six years of age.

As part of the event, DC Doley flagged off a rally from the DRDA Office near the Old DC Office Complex to the Senapati Astro Turf Ground. Participants carried placards and slogans promoting healthy eating and nutrition awareness.

The programme was attended by District Level Officers, members of the Senapati District Women Association, and numerous Anganwadi workers.