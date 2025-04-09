Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte Returns To Mizoram After Year-Long Treatment Following 2023 Mob Attack

NET Web Desk

MLA Vungzagin Valte of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, who sustained critical injuries in a mob attack during the ethnic violence in Manipur last year, arrived in Mizoram today from New Delhi—marking his first return to the Northeast since the May 4, 2023 assault. He is scheduled to proceed to Manipur by chopper.

Valte, who represents the Thanlon constituency, was brutally attacked in Imphal shortly after attending a meeting with the then Chief Minister. The incident left him with multiple injuries and partial paralysis, necessitating months of intensive treatment in Delhi.

According to reports, Valte was officially received at Lengpui Airport by MLA Er. Ginzalal, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Mizoram (Technical), on behalf of the Mizoram government. A warm reception was also organized by the Mizo Students’ Organization to express solidarity and support for the veteran leader.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Valte revealed that he received minimal financial aid from the Manipur government during his lengthy treatment, despite the severity of his condition. He also strongly criticized former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, alleging, “He has been against the Zo community right from the beginning.”

Delivering his first public message since the attack, Valte called for unity among the Zo people, stating, “Since we are all descendants of the Zo community, we should come together in many forms.”

It may be mentioned that the Manipur State Legislative Assembly is currently under animated suspension, with the state under President’s Rule.