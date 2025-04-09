Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Major Reforms And Welfare Measures

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr. 8: The Meghalaya Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, held a meeting on Tuesday and approved a series of major reforms, welfare initiatives, and key amendments aimed at strengthening governance and improving administrative efficiency in the state.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved the appointment of P.S. Thangkhiew, IAS (Retd.), former Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, as Chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Retired Judges’ Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules, 2013. Based on proposals submitted by retired judges, the state government has enhanced several post-retirement benefits. These include:

1. Reimbursement of up to 1,000 units of electricity per month,

2. ₹4,200 per month (plus applicable taxes) for mobile connectivity,

3. 100 litres of petrol per month. These benefits will be extended to retired Chief Justices and Judges.

Amendments were also made to the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, following the creation of the new Eastern West Khasi Hills district. Khasi has been designated as the associate official language for the district, ensuring its use in official communication and examinations held in the region.

In line with the implementation of new national criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—the Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025. The scheme establishes a legal mechanism to safeguard witnesses involved in criminal cases, in accordance with central mandates.

The Cabinet further approved amendments to the Meghalaya Housing Engineering and Technical Service Rules, 2017, to introduce new categories of posts within the Housing Department to enhance its technical and operational framework.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved changes to the rules for the Search Committee responsible for shortlisting candidates for the positions of Chairman and Members of the Lokayukta. The sitting allowance for Committee members has been increased from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000, and from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 for the Chairman.