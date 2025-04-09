Meghalaya: USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque’s Bail Extended Till April 25

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 9: The bail of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been extended until April 25. The decision followed a hearing on Wednesday, which remained inconclusive due to the unavailability of the case diary.

Hoque was re-arrested in March 2025 in connection with a case registered at Dhekiajuli Police Station. He was taken into custody by Sonitpur Police from Sribhumi District Jail after a production warrant was issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi.

The case, filed by complainant Mukshed Alom, includes charges under sections 318(4), 316(5), and 336(3) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 11(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Hoque’s arrest comes amid several ongoing legal battles, despite securing stay orders from the Gauhati High Court in three other cases registered at Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Gossaigaon police stations.