Nagaland Launches Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive In Kiphire

NET Web Desk

Kohima , Apr 9: Nagaland launched a Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive on 9th April 2025 at the Veterinary Hospital in Kiphire. The initiative, which includes the compulsory registration of pet dogs, was inaugurated by Longdiba L Sangtam, ADC & Administrator of Kiphire.

In his address, Longdiba L Sangtam stressed the need for pet dog registration and timely vaccinations as essential safety measures. He urged the public, including elders, to extend their support and take advantage of the services provided by the concerned department.

Dr. Tsilise, Chief Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Officer of Kiphire, highlighted that timely vaccination of dogs and cats ensures a 100 percent prevention rate for rabies. He encouraged pet owners to register their pets from three months of age and participate in the free vaccination program, which will be mandatory across all wards. Dr. Tsilise also emphasized the goal of eliminating dog-mediated human rabies by 2030 through widespread vaccination and public awareness efforts.

The program was attended by various stakeholders, including government officials, non-governmental organizations, and the local community.