Nagaland Prepares For Upcoming Mega Legal Services Camp

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 9: In anticipation of the State Mega Legal Services Camp scheduled for April 12, 2025, Chief Secretary Dr. J. Alam, IAS, chaired a coordination meeting with Administrative Heads of Departments (AHoDs) and Heads of Departments (HoDs) at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima.

The meeting focused on finalizing arrangements for the high-profile event, which will see the participation of Judges from the Supreme Court of India, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Chief Justice and Judges of the Gauhati High Court, and other key dignitaries.

Key areas discussed included logistics, transportation, security, traffic management, and inter-departmental coordination. Departments were assigned specific responsibilities to ensure smooth execution of the event, including the setting up of exhibition stalls to showcase various government services.

The event will also involve the participation of district administration officials, Dobashis, students from educational institutions, village and town councils, civil society organizations, and representatives from the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Supreme Court, the National Legal Services Authority, and other departments.

The Mega Legal Services Camp aims to enhance legal awareness and ensure access to legal services for citizens across the state.