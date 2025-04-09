Nagaland To Experience Light Rainfall Till April 15: NSDMA

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 9: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state till April 15, 2025. The authority also warned of possible thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations during this period.

Intermittent rainfall is expected in several districts, including Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Noklak, Peren, Phek, Shamator, Tseminyu, Tuensang, Wokha, and Zunheboto. These areas may witness cloudy conditions with occasional moderate showers.

The remaining districts are likely to experience cloudy skies with moderate to overcast rainfall. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly against lightning strikes and strong winds, which may disrupt communication and connectivity.

Lowland and foothill areas—such as Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli—have been identified as vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods due to heavy precipitation in nearby hill sectors.

The NSDMA has urged the public to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary exposure during adverse weather. It has also instructed District Disaster Management Authorities and related departments to stay on high alert to ensure safety and preparedness during this period.