Narcotics Control Bureau Proposes Zonal Office In Mizoram To Address Growing Drug Smuggling

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 9: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has proposed the establishment of a zonal office in Mizoram to combat the rising drug smuggling from Myanmar, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

NCB Director General Anurag Garg met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma to discuss the proposal. Garg emphasized the need for a dedicated office in the state to tackle the growing narcotics trade. He also suggested the recruitment of staff familiar with the local language and the specific challenges of the region.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, raised concerns over the increasing drug trafficking and its impact on the youth of the state. He requested the NCB submit a formal proposal outlining the requirements for the zonal office, including the need for additional resources and manpower.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening security, infrastructure, and manpower along the India-Myanmar border to curb cross-border drug trafficking. Mizoram shares a 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar and a 318 km unfenced border with Bangladesh, both of which are vulnerable to illegal activities.

Lalduhoma further informed the NCB that he had already appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for permission to establish a Mizo Territorial Army to strengthen border surveillance.

Myanmar’s Chin state, a known hub for smuggling, is a major source of illicit drugs and other contraband entering India. Six Mizoram districts—Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip—serve as primary routes for drug trafficking.

Champhai, in particular, has become notorious for the smuggling of methamphetamine, foreign cigarettes, areca nuts, arms, and exotic wildlife. These illegal goods are trafficked through Mizoram’s border routes and distributed to other northeastern states, India, and neighboring Bangladesh.