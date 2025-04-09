RTI Acts As Bridge Between Citizens, Government: Assam Governor

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 9: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday said the Right to Information (RTI) Act functions as a vital bridge between citizens and the government, promoting transparency, accountability, and democratic participation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 32nd Board of Governors and 14th Annual General Body Meeting of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI) in Guwahati, the Governor said the RTI Act has brought about transformative changes in governance since its enactment in 2005.

“The RTI Act symbolises a transformative change, acting as a bridge that narrows the gap between the common citizen and the government,” Acharya said. “It empowers people to seek information, reinforcing the principle that citizens are the true rulers in a democracy.”

He said the Act has played a key role in reducing corruption, improving service delivery, and giving voice to rural and marginalised communities.

The Governor stressed the importance of adapting the RTI mechanism to the digital age. He advocated for greater use of digital tools, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to make the process more accessible and efficient.

“RTI must not be confined to paperwork alone—it should become a part of public behaviour,” he added, calling for increased awareness, workshops, and training programmes, especially at the grassroots level.

Chief Information Commissioner and NFICI President Heeralal Samariya and representatives from various states attended the meeting.