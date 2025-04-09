Sikkim CM Inaugurates First Model School In Assam Lingzey

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 9: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the first-ever Model School in Assam Lingzey, located within the Namcheybong constituency, on Wednesday. The new institution aims to offer quality, inclusive, and holistic education, particularly to underprivileged and deserving students.

In his address, CM Tamang emphasized the transformative power of education, stating that it is not only essential for academic success but also vital for empowerment, equality, and societal progress. He acknowledged the long-standing struggles of children from remote and economically disadvantaged backgrounds in accessing education and affirmed that the establishment of the Model School would help bridge this gap.

Tamang expressed confidence that the institution would not only impart academic knowledge but also instill values, discipline, creativity, and purpose in students, making it a symbol of hope and excellence for future generations of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Education Department, faculty, staff, and students, encouraging them to strive for continuous learning and achievement, marking the beginning of a new chapter in educational equity and excellence in the state.