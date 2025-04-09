Sikkim: Ten Girl Students Secure Admission To Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya Under CMMS Scholarship

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 9: In a proud moment for the state, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay announced that ten meritorious girl students from Sikkim have secured admission to the renowned Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya in Gwalior under the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scholarship (CMMS).

The CMMS is a key initiative aimed at providing access to quality education for deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds. The Chief Minister congratulated the selected students, commending their academic excellence and dedication.

“These students have not only made their families proud but have also brought honor to the entire state of Sikkim. As they embark on their academic journey in Gwalior, I am confident they will continue to excel and achieve greater heights,” said Chief Minister Tamang-Golay.

He further noted that this achievement highlights the significance of providing opportunities for merit, which can pave the way for future success. The CMMS continues to be a transformative program, empowering bright students to pursue their education and become leaders in their fields.