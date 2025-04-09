Tripura’s Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb Slams CPIM, Accuses Party of “Treasonous Mentality”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 9, 2025: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb launched a scathing attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during a BJP workers’ conference in South Tripura on Wednesday. He alleged that the CPIM harboured a “treasonous mentality” and accused the party of never working for the welfare of the poor.

“The communists are a political party with a treasonous mindset. In 25 years, they haven’t helped a single poor family. Instead, they misled the sons of the poor into becoming Maoists. They do not even accept India’s agricultural culture. That’s why in 2018, the people of Tripura permanently bid farewell to the CPIM and gave the BJP a clear majority to form the government,” Deb said, addressing party workers at the South District BJP conference.

Deb also took a sharp dig at CPIM Politburo member and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, linking him to past controversies and questioning his political choices. “He hasn’t left politics despite his involvement in the ginger scam. He didn’t have the courage to contest from an ST seat as an ST himself. He contested from a general seat in Sabroom. Wasn’t he ashamed?” Deb taunted.

The conference began in the afternoon with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event also included the national anthem and saw the participation of several BJP leaders and workers.

South District BJP President Dipayan Chowdhury, Mandal President Sayantan Datta and party workers from various mandals were also present at the conference.