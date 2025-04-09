Two Militants Linked To Proscribed Outfits Arrested; One Involved In Extortion Activities: Manipur Police

NET Web Desk

A joint operation by Manipur Police and Central Forces on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of two militants connected to the proscribed outfits KCP (PWG) and PREPAK (Pro), authorities confirmed.

In Imphal West District, police apprehended 49-year-old Nanao Singh, also known as Kokngang or Bungo, from Loitang Khullen Maning Leikai under Sekmai Police Station. Singh, an active cadre of KCP (PWG), was taken into custody from his residence. Authorities allege that he has been involved in extortion activities targeting government officials in the Imphal area. During the operation, two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

In a separate operation in Imphal East District, security forces arrested 30-year-old Sapam Sagar Singh, also known as Satongba, from Sagolmang Bazar near CHC under Sagolmang Police Station. Singh is an active member of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro). A mobile phone was confiscated from him during the arrest.

Both suspects have now been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.