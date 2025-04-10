Arunachal Govt Allocates Rs 269.97 Crore For Etalin Hydroelectric Project In Dibang Valley

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 10: The Arunachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 269.97 Crore for the construction of the Etalin Hydroelectric Project in Dibang Valley. Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over the cheque to the Deputy Commissioner of Anini, marking a significant progress towards the development of the 3097 MW hydropower project, which is one of the largest in India.

CM Khandu expressed his gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, SJVN CMD RK Chaudhury, and officials from various CPSUs and the Government of India for their continued support in the project’s execution.

He also acknowledged the vital role played by the Mishmi community, highlighting their cooperation as essential for realizing Arunachal Pradesh’s vision of utilizing its rich hydropower potential for long-term sustainable growth and prosperity.